Bob Baffert’s ban at Churchill Downs extended through 2024

Ban extended: Bob Baffert's suspension at Churchill Downs was extended into 2024. ( Bello/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert’s suspension at Churchill Downs has been extended through 2024, the racetrack announced Monday.

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced the ban’s continuation at the Louisville, Kentucky, track in a statement, citing “continued concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks.”

Churchill Downs said Baffert continues to “peddle false narratives” about Medina Spirit’s failed drug test after the horse won the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The company added that it will re-evaluate Baffert’s status after 2024.

Baffert was already suspended by Churchill Downs and was not allowed to enter a horse in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derby races, WLKY-TV reported. He was initially suspended after Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test after the 2021 Derby.

The horse was also stripped of his victory.

The drug test showed betamethasone in Medina Spirit’s system, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The drug is legal as a therapeutic aid, but is banned on race days and in the days leading up to races due to its potential as a performance-enhancing drug, according to the newspaper.

Baffert, 70, has trained a record six Kentucky Derby winners. He also has won a record eight Preakness Stakes and three Belmont Stakes races.

National Treasure, trained by Baffert, won this year’s Preakness Stakes.

Baffert broke the all-time record for victories by a trainer at the Preakness by saddling his eighth winner. He broke a tie set in the late 19th century by Robert Wyndham Walden for most Preakness wins by a trainer.

Walden won seven times between 1875 and 1888.

The Preakness was held hours after a horse trained by Baffert was euthanized at the track after falling during the stretch run of the sixth race.

Havnameltdown was put down after suffering an injury to its left front ankle during the Chick Lang Stakes.

