Body found outside middle school; police investigate

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department can be seen in Las Vegas in December 2019. (Michael Vi/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAS VEGAS — Police are investigating after someone found a body outside a middle school in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Officers responded to a report of the discovery just after 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, KSNV and KTNV-TV reported. In a statement obtained by KVVU-TV, school district officials said police were investigating the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School.

“The District and the (Clark County School District) Police Department are cooperating with the investigation, and there is no threat to the school or students,” the statement read.

District officials moved students to Las Vegas High School for the day as police began their investigation.

Authorities did not immediately identify the person found or share further information about the incident, the Las Vegas Sun reported. It was unclear whether the person had any connections to the school, according to KLAS-TV.

Police continue to investigate.

Latest trending news:
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!