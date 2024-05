A Boeing 737 carrying 78 passengers suffered serious damage when it skidded off the tarmac and into the bush at Blaise Diagne airport near Senegal’s capital city of Dakar.

The plane caught fire after it crashed following a failed take-off attempt.

The crash comes one day after another Boeing aircraft - a 767 cargo plane operated by FedEx - crashed in Turkey after its landing gear failed.







