Bonnie Wright, Ginny Weasley in ‘Harry Potter’ films, gives birth to first child

Bonnie Wright: The actress played Ginny Weasley in all of the "Harry Potter" movies. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Bonnie Wright, best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the “Harry Potter” films, announced the birth of her first child.

Wright, 32, shared the news of the birth of her son, the first child for her and husband Andrew Lococo, in an Instagram post, Entertainment Tonight reported. Elio Ocean Wright Lococo was born on Sept. 19, according to the entertainment news website.

“We’re all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun!” Wright wrote alongside a pic of the sleeping baby with an emoji of the sun. “So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!”

Wright and Lococo were married in 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Wright’s brother in the “Harry Potter” movies, James Phelps -- who played Fred Weasley -- responded in the comments section, saying “Huge congratulations!”

Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood, also weighed in with congratulations, E! Online reported.

“Awwww congratulations Bonnie and Andrew!!! Welcome to Earth, Elio Ocean!!!” Lynch wrote.

Added Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Slytherin’s Pansy Parkinson, “Congratulations!! Welcome Elio, he’s beautiful.”

Wright’s onscreen husband, Daniel Radcliffe, whose lead character of the “Harry Potter” franchise shares three children with Ginny Weasley, became a real-life father when longtime girlfriend Erin Darke gave birth to a baby this spring, E! Online reported.

