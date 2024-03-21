Boy, 12, taken to hospital after mistakenly served alcohol at Outback Steakhouse

Boy served alcohol at Outback FILE PHOTO: A 12-year-old boy was accidentally served a strawberry daiquiri at an Outback restaurant in Michigan. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

A 12-year-old Michigan boy was mistakenly given an alcoholic beverage at an Outback Steakhouse when he ordered a “virgin” strawberry daiquiri.

>> Read more trending news

Mekyle Cureton said he typically orders the drink – a frozen strawberry drink without the rum that is usually in a daiquiri – at a Livonia, Michigan, location, but said that this drink “didn’t taste normal” when he took his first few sips and that his “heart started beating as I was drinking it.”

Mkeyle told WJBK that no one in his family drinks alcohol, so they could not tell if the drink had rum in it.

Their server took the drink to the bartender who confirmed the mistake, WJBK reported.

The boy was eventually taken to the hospital as his body began to react to the alcohol. He was diagnosed with accidental exposure to alcohol and accidental ingestion.

He was given Tylenol and sent home, according to WJBK. The next day, Mekyle had a hangover, he said.

Outback apologized and comped Mekyle’s meal. An Outback Steakhouse spokesperson said they take the situation “very seriously and are thankful that the child involved was not seriously harmed.”

“We have taken the appropriate disciplinary action, and all our bartenders and staff have been retrained to ensure this does not happen again,” the company’s spokesperson told People.

Mekyle’s grandmother, who was at the restaurant with the family, said she was concerned after he went to the hospital.

“I didn’t want him to have to have an alcoholic experience this way.” his grandmother said.

© 2024 Cox Media Group