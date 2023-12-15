Boy reported missing six years ago in Britain found walking alone in rain on French road

Missing teen found Alex Batty has been found alive, six years after police said his mother took him. (Greater Manchester Police /X.com)

LE PECQ, France — A six-year-long case of a missing child has come to an end after the teen was found alive, walking on a highway in France, alone.

Alex Batty was declared missing when he was 11 years old, The Associated Press reported.

It all started when his mother and grandfather said they were taking him on a short trip to Spain from Britain in 2017.

We believe missing Alex Batty may be in Spain or Morocco. Have you seen him or heard from him? https://t.co/Plm7xXoIgV pic.twitter.com/Y40yJU5Zur — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 22, 2017

Batty told investigators after he was found, now at the age of 17, that he, his mother and grandfather, lived like nomads in Morocco, Spain and eventually France.

They lived off the grid, using solar panels to provide electricity and growing their own food, moving from family to family in a “spiritual community,” officials said this week.

Batty was found by a delivery driver walking in the rain, alone in the early morning Wednesday carrying a skateboard under his arm and a rucksack.

“I said to myself, ‘That’s strange. It’s 3 am in the morning, it’s raining, he’s all by himself on the road between two villages,” Fabien Accidini said, according to the AP.

Accidini told French television station BFMTV that Batty was tired so the teen took him up on the offer of a ride. They rode together as Accidini finished his deliveries. Once Batty got comfortable with Accidini he said that the teen told him his real name after first giving a fake one, and then explained that his mother had kidnapped him years ago and they had lived in France for the past two years in a “spiritual community that was a bit strange with his mother who is also a bit strange, a bit loopy,” the AP reported.

Batty told investigators that his mother was moving again, this time to Finland and that he didn’t want to go, so he was on his own.

“When his mother indicated that she intended to leave for Finland with him, this young man understood that this journey had to stop,” prosecutor Antoine Leroy said.

“He was relieved to leave, to return to England, to see his grandmother again because he didn’t want to live his whole life in that community,” Accidini said, according to CNN. “He wanted to have a real life with a real future.”

Eventually, the teen texted his grandmother, writing, ““Hello grandma it is me Alex i am in France Toulouse i really hope that you receive this message i love you i want to come home,” BFM and the AP reported.

The grandmother is the teen’s legal guardian and the two did speak via video call on Thursday evening, Reuters reported.

CNN reported that the mother “did not have legal parental guardianship,” according to police in 2019.

Officials said the teen’s grandfather may have died about six months ago and that his mother has probably left for her next country, still, British police are still looking for them in connection with Batty’s disappearance, Reuters reported.

He had walked for four nights, while he rested during the day and ate “different things that he found in fields or gardens,” Leroy said.

Batty is expected to return to England in a couple of days, Reuters reported.