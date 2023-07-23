British Open: American Brian Harman wins first major title by six strokes HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Brian Harman of the United States celebrates after putting on the 18th green to win The Open on Day Four of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 23, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

HOYLAKE, England — American Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

Harman won the British Open by six strokes after he shot 1-under in the final round at Royal Liverpool, according to The Associated Press. Harman was 13-under par for the tournament.

Harman, 36, grew up in Savannah, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia. The British Open win is Harman’s first victory after 167 tournaments and his first major tournament victory.

There was a four-way tie for second place, the AP reported. It was between Jon Rahm (70), Jason Day (69), and Tom Kim (67).