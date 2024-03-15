Buc-ee’s opening new location; several more planned in the coming year

Buc-ee's This is the Buc-ees logo on a storefront in Ennis, Texas. (David Benedict/Getty Images)

Buc-ee’s will open its newest travel center on Monday in Johnstown, Colorado, the company’s first location in Colorado, CSP Daily News is reporting.

The 74,000 square feet store will offer 116 fueling stations, according to the city officials.

The Colorado location brings the Texas-based chain’s number of stores to 48 nationwide.

Buc-ee’s, known for having clean bathrooms, multiple fuel pumps and a store full of treats, jerky and home decor, first expanded out of Texas in 2019 and now has centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri. The chain broke ground on a location in Virginia earlier this year.

The stores have become cultural phenomenons with people traveling hundreds of miles to shop there.

A new store will open next month in Hillsboro, Texas, where, according to MySanAntonio the opening will coincide with the April 8 solar eclipse.

Buc-ee’s was named by Forbes as the best convenience store chain for midsize companies for 2024.

Buc-ee’s is continuing to expand with several of the mega-stations either awaiting local approval or being built now.

They include:

Amarillo, Texas: The chain broke ground on the project in October 2023. It’s scheduled to open in February 2025.

Goodyear, Arizona: Buc-ee’s has purchased the land it will build but has not announced an opening date.

Other projected but unconfirmed locations include:

· DeForest, Wisconsin: Opening date unknown

· Huber Heights, Ohio, date unknown

· Harrison County, Mississippi, 2025

· Boerne, Texas, 2025

· Anderson, South Carolina, 2026

As of March 1, 2024, here are Buc-ee’s operating locations:

Texas

· Alvin: 780 Highway 35 N. Bypass

· Angleton: 2299 E. Mulberry St.

· Angleton: 931 Loop 274

· Angleton: 2304 W. Mulberry St.

· Bastrop: 1700 Highway 71 E.

· Baytown: 4080 E. Freeway

· Brazoria: 801 N. Brooks

· Cypress: 27106 US 290

· Denton: 2800 S. Interstate 35 E.

· Eagle Lake: 505 E. Main St.

· Ennis: 1402 S. Interstate Highway 45

· Fort Worth: 15901 N. Freeway

· Freeport: 4231 E. Highway 332

· Freeport: 1002 N. Brazosport Blvd.

· Giddings: 2375 E. Austin St.

· Katy: 27700 Katy Freeway

· Lake Jackson: 101 N. Highway 2004

· Lake Jackson: 598 Highway 332

· Lake Jackson: 899 Oyster Creek Drive

· League City: 1702 League City Parkway

· Luling: 10070 W. Interstate Highway 10

· Madisonville: 205 Interstate Highway 45 S.

· Melissa: 1550 Central Texas Expressway

· New Braunfels: 2760 Interstate Highway 35 N.

· Pearland: 11151 Shadow Creek Parkway

· Pearland: 2541 S. Main St., Pearland

· Port Lavaca: 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca

· Richmond: 1243 Crabb River Road

· Royse City: 5005 E. Interstate 30

· Temple: 4155 N. General Bruce Drive

· Terrell: 506 W. Interstate Highway 120

· Texas City: 6201 Gulf Freeway (Interstate Highway 45)

· Waller: 40900 US Highway 290 Bypass

Alabama

· Athens: 2328 Lindsay Lane S.

· Auburn: 2500 Buc-ee’s Blvd.

· Leeds: 6900 Buc-ee’s Blvd.

· Loxley: 20403 County Road 68 (Robertsdale, Alabama)

Florida

· Daytona Beach: 2330 Gateway N. Drive

· Saint Augustine: 200 World Commerce Parkway

Georgia

· Calhoun: 601 Union Grove Road SE

· Warner Robins: 7001 Russell Parkway (Fort Valley, Georgia)

Kentucky

· Richmond: 1013 Buc-ee’s Blvd.

South Carolina

· Florence: 3390 N. Williston Road

Tennessee

· Crossville: 2045 Genesis Road

· Sevierville: 170 Buc-ee’s Blvd.

