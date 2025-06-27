Burglars target Brad Pitt’s home, ransacking it

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt FILE PHOTO: Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025, in London, England. Pitt's home in Los Angeles was ransacked while he was traveling to promote the movie. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

As Hollywood star Brad Pitt promoted his upcoming film “F1,” burglars broke into his home and ransacked it.

Read more trending news

Los Angeles Police said the break-in happened at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police said that at least three people scaled the fence, broke a window and got into the home in Los Feliz, The Associated Press reported.

They made a “real mess” and took some items, the newspaper said.

The value of the items was not determined.

Pitt was in Japan promoting his latest film as part of the press tour.

He is the latest celebrity whose homes have been broken into over the past year, including Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Austin Butler and Jeremy Piven, TMZ reported.

Olivier Giroud was also a victim of a burglary, where thieves allegedly took $500,000 worth of jewelry, KTLA reported.

Police are looking for those responsible for the break-in, KNBC reported.

0 of 26

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!