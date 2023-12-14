Camden Toy, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ actor, dead at 68

Camden Toy: The actor, who played several different monster characters on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," died of pancreatic cancer on Dec. 11. He was 68. (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Camden Toy, an actor who played various supernatural creatures on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel,” died Monday, his representative said. He was 68.

Toy died after a two-year, private battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a news release. A representative also confirmed the actor’s death to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

“Those who knew him, remember the kindness, the sweetness and his infectious smile, and great sense of humor,” the news release stated. “He relished in making people laugh.”

Toy was the son of a makeup artist and played several creepy, prosthetic-heavy characters on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

He appeared as a pale-faced Gentleman in “Hush,” a silent episode during the fourth season of the show, according to Deadline. He also portrayed a demon named Gnarl in “Same Time, Same Place”; and a Turok-Han vampire in several episodes of the series’ seventh season, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Toy also appeared as the Prince of Lies in “Angel,” according to the entertainment news website.

Juliet Landau, who played the vampire Drusilla on “Buffy,” said in a statement that “Camden was a beautiful soul, a beautiful friend, and a beautiful talent.”

“From the first moment we met, I knew he was special,” Landau said. “Under the visage of the monster he was made-up to be, shined the kindest of spirits. He’s been a gift in our lives. We will miss him greatly.”

Toy was also a series regular on “Goodnight Burbank” and played Igor Chambers in 14 episodes of web series “The Bay,” according to IMDb.com.

The actor appeared in several films, most recently “Average Joe” in 2019, Deadline reported.

