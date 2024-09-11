Campbell’s Soup to change, drop soup from name

Campbell's name change FILE PHOTO: Campbell's wants to drop the word soup from it's corporate name. (Adriana - stock.adobe.com)

From Mmm! Mmm! Good! to Mmm! Mmm! Gone! Campbell’s Soup is going to have a big change after 155 years.

The company announced it is dropping the word “soup” from the corporate name, changing it to “The Campbell’s Company,” CNN reported.

Officials said that it is to focus on all foods not just ready-to-serve soups which are becoming less popular with consumers. The snacks that Campbell’s sells grew 13% last year, but soup only grew 3%.

Campbell’s owns the iconic soup brand along with Goldfish, Snyder’s of Hanover, Cape Cod and Pepperidge Farm. It just added Sovos Brands, the parent company of Rao’s sauces.

The name hasn’t changed just yet. It still needs to gain the approval of the shareholders and will be voted on in November, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Campbell’s was founded by produce wholesaler Joseph Campbell and canner Abraham Anderson in 1869 under the name Anderson & Campbell. Eventually, the name would change to Campbell Soup Company. Its first ready-to-eat soup was Beefsteak Tomato which was rolled out in 1895 using the company’s signature product. In 1897, a new process condensed the soup, making the packaging smaller and affordable. The iconic red and white cans were unveiled in 1898, inspired by the Cornell football team’s uniforms that came in the same colors.

It added the word “soup” to the name in 1922, to become Campbell Soup Company.





© 2024 Cox Media Group