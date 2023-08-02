Canadian PM Justin Trudeau separating from wife Sophie

Separated FILE PHOTO: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023, in London, England. The Trudeaus announced they have separated after 18 years of marriage. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating.

In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said the decision came “after many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote. “For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you.”

Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau met in Montreal in 2002, according to . Grégoire Trudeau was a TV and radio host in Quebec. She had earlier gone to school with Trudeau’s late brother, Michel, CBC News reported.

In 2005, the couple married. They share three children: 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien, according to CTV News.

In a statement obtained by CBC News, officials with the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau have “signed a legal separation agreement.”

“They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward,” the statement read.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the Prime Minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment. Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together. The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

