Casket containing body ejected from hearse during hit-and-run crash

The hearse was hit by a Kia traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

Hearse: File photo. A casket was thrown from a hearse during a hit-and-run accident in suburban Chicago. (P_wei/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A casket containing a deceased person was thrown from a hearse during a hit-and-run accident in suburban Chicago on Friday, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Village of Homewood, a silver Kia that was reported stolen from Chicago Heights was traveling at “a high rate of speed” when it struck a white Cadillac hearse.

A casket with a body inside of the hearse was ejected during the collision, WMAQ-TV reported.

Police said that three people in the Kia fled the scene on foot, according to WLS-TV.

In their news release, Homewood officials said one of the occupants of the Kia was located and taken into custody. The driver of the hearse was treated by Homewood Fire Department paramedics and taken to an area hospital.

The driver’s condition was unavailable, WBBM-TV reported.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

