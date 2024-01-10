Cat named ‘One Frosty Too Many’ rescued by animal control A cat weighing nearly 30 pounds was recused by animal control in Richmond, Virginia earlier this week and its name is “One Frosty Too Many.” (photosbyjim/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

RICHMOND, Va. — A cat weighing nearly 30 pounds was recused by animal control in Richmond, Virginia earlier this week and its name is “One Frosty Too Many.”

“You KNOW we love a cat with a belly, and lord almighty this one has the best belly in town,” Richmond Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post.

The cat, “One Frosty Too Many” goes by “Frosty” for short, according to WWBT. Frosty is also looking for a forever home.

“We were like, oh my gosh, look how huge this cat is,” RACC Outreach Coordinator Robin Young said, according to the news outlet.

Frosty weighs about 28.5 pounds, the animal control said. It is about three times the normal weight for a cat its size, WWBT reported.

“As long as you let him do what he wants, when he wants, everything is fine; still, we recommend you proceed with caution,” the animal control continued.

Frosty was brought into Richmond Animal Care and Control by a concerned citizen who found it as a stray, WWBT reported. It was named after the popular dessert at Wendy’s, the Frosty.

The staff at Richmond Animal Care and Control is hoping to help Forsty by getting him to slim down a bit, the animal control said, according to WRIC.

