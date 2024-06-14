Catherine, Princess of Wales will be at Trooping of the Color

Princess of Wales to attend Trooping of the Colour LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: A relative of the photographer watches television, as Catherine, The Princess of Wales announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. The Princess of Wales had abdominal surgery earlier this year and has revealed that cancer has subsequently been found. She said she has been receiving chemotherapy and asked for privacy for her and her family. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Catherine, the Princess of Wales announced she is “making good progress” with her cancer treatment and will be attending the Trooping of the Colour on Saturday.

She announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, The Associated Press reported.

Kate has not had any public appearances this year and has made few public statements.

On Friday she, however, addressed how she is faring saying, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” saying she has a “few more months” of treatment.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

The post on the social media platform X is signed “C” and has a new image of Kate standing among trees. The post did not say who took the photo or when it was taken, or manipulated by photo editing software.

Earlier this year, the royal family issued a photo of Kate surrounded by her and Prince William’s children, but it was later found that it had been adjusted through photo editing software.

While Kate has been undergoing her own private battles with cancer, her father-in-law, King Charles III is also dealing with a cancer diagnosis of his own. He too has not said what type of cancer he has, but is continuing his royal duties.

