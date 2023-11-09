Cause of death for Dick Butkus, Chicago Bears legend, revealed

Chicago Bears honors Dick Butkus FILE PHOTO: LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 05: A general view during a moment of remembrance for former Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus at FedExField on October 05, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Butkus passed away at age 80 on October 05, 2023. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus died from a “cerebrovascular accident,” or stroke, according to his death certificate.

The Hall of Fame linebacker also suffered from atrial fibrillation – an irregular heartbeat, high cholesterol and atherosclerosis – clogging of the body’s arteries, People reported.

Butkus died on Oct. 5 at age 80.

Butkus also underwent coronary bypass surgery in 2001, according to the death certificate.

The linebacker was a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, an eight-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and a member of two All-Decade teams.

In 2019, Butkus was named to the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

Butkus was known as one of the most feared players in the game’s history.

“If I had a choice, I’d sooner go one-on-one with a grizzly bear,” Green Bay Packers running back MacArthur Lane said, via the Bears’ website after Butkus’ death. “I pray that I can get up after every time Butkus hits me.”



