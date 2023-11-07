Celine Dion makes second public appearance, watches Katy Perry’s Las Vegas finale

Celine Dion: File photo. The singer showed up at Katy Perry's final residency concert in Las Vegas on Saturday. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LAS VEGAS — Singer Céline Dion made her second public appearance in a week, attending the finale of Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

The six-time Grammy Award singer, 55, continues to battle a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, or SPS, Entertainment Tonight reported. The symptoms include stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, according to CBC News.

Variety reported that Dion’s appearance on Saturday overshadowed a star-studded audience that included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte member Benji Madden, and Zoe Saldana.

On Oct. 30, Dion attended a hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and watched the hometown Golden Knights host the Montreal Canadiens. Dion attended the event with her eldest son, 22-year-old René-Charles, People reported.

On Saturday, she attended Perry’s show with her 13-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson, according to Variety.

Perry acknowledged Dion’s attendance to the audience at her Vegas finale, Rolling Stone reported.

“I’m Katy Perry, if you’re wondering,” the singer joked. “I’m not Celine Dion. That show is coming up next!”

Dion was forced to delay her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 due to medical issues, according to the magazine. Her show was originally scheduled to run from November 2021 through February 2022.

Dion’s Courage world tour was canceled after the singer scrapped all of her 2023 and 2024 performances, Rolling Stone reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Celine Dion through the years Here are some memorable photos of singer Celine Dion through the years. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group