Cheez-It opens diner with Cheez-It themed menu items

WOODSTOCK, N.Y. — Looking for a cheesy adventure, or are you a huge Cheez-It fan? If so, look no further.
The Cheez-In Diner is a pop-up open for about a week about two hours outside of New York City, according to WCBS-TV. It is the second pop-up the company has done. The other one briefly opened last year near Joshua Tree National Park in California.
“We saw just how far our adventure-seeking Cheez-It fans would go when they Want It. Need It. Cheez-It. last year making the drive to our Joshua Tree Cheez-It Stop outpost,” said Cara Tragseiler, senior brand director for Cheez-It. “So many fans have been suggesting where we should bring the Cheez-It fun next, and we knew we needed to go the extra mile—literally—to do it again. That’s why this year we headed East, packing this one-of-a-kind roadside experience with even more ways to enjoy our iconic crackers, solidifying our spot as fans’ go-to snack nationwide.”
Some of the menu items include:
- Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake
- The Extra Cheeseburger
- The Big Grilled Cheez
- Cheezy Chicky Tendies
- Mac & Cheez-It
- Cheez-It Fries
- Cheez-It Biscu-It
- Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake
Fans can check out a tasting station that has different Cheez-It flavors and blends, as well as a special Cheez-It jukebox that takes crackers instead of money for payment, WYNW reported.
Cheez-It lovers can also purchase some merchandise at the diner including t-shirts, hats, mugs and other collectibles, according to the news outlet.
The Cheez-In Diner is open May 20 through May 26, Monday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York. More information can be found on Cheez-It’s website.
