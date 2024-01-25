Chemistry graduate research assistant accused of creating meth on campus

Beakers: File photo. A college graduate research assistant is accused of manufacturing methamphetamine on campus. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A graduate research assistant at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is accused of manufacturing methamphetamine in a science lab on campus, authorities said.

Jeremy M. Smalling, 45, of Belleview, Illinois, was charged with four felony counts, including aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of meth precursor, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of a meth manufacturing material, a Class 2 felony, according to Madison County online court records.

The charges were filed on Jan. 12 by the Madison County State Attorney’s Office, two days after the latest alleged offenses, The Edwardsville Intelligencer reported.

Smalling, who holds a degree in chemistry, allegedly had been seen by another professor on campus in the university’s Science West building during Thanksgiving break, KTVI reported.

The professor told authorities that he became suspicious after noting that some items had been disturbed in the lab and called campus police, according to the television station.

“This was somewhat of a routine call when it originally came in, but a lot of our staff teamed up, did a lot of background, and were really able to get it to the point where there was an arrest made in the end,” SIUE police Chief David Goodwin told KTVI. “So, really, a team approach.”

Campus police said that about 12 filtration devices were found in a diluted solution of hydrochloric acid container, and equipment had been left on, according to the Intelligencer. Residue in a bowl and beaker were later tested by chemistry department officials and allegedly contained chemicals either used during and/or a byproduct of meth manufacturing, the newspaper reported.

“SIUE Police confirmed that the only person to make electronic access to the Science West Building between 11/22/23 and 11/27/23, and had a key to room 3000 (besides the reporting professor) was Jeremy Smalling,” a probable cause statement read.

SIUE police checked the National Precursor Log Exchange database that tracks pseudoephedrine purchases, KTVI reported. Investigators said that according to the database, Smalling was listed as attempting 365 pseudoephedrine purchases in the last 10 years and was blocked from purchases 45 times.

Illinois law flags purchases that exceed a 30-day supply during a one-month period, according to the television station.

After obtaining a GPS search warrant for Smalling’s vehicle, investigators found evidence and also observed Smalling at several stores, allegedly buying pseudophedrine and/or items known to be used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

They boxes of matches, acetone, latex gloves, a coffee grinder, a scale, a drain cleaner and calcium chews, the Intelligencer reported.

After obtaining a search warrant for Smalling’s vehicle, investigators allegedly discovered approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine, according to the newspaper.

“SIUE is aware of an ongoing law enforcement investigation concerning an individual who was previously enrolled as an SIUE student,” a university spokesperson said in a statement to KTVI. “The individual does not have access to campus. SIUE P.D. will continue to partner with Madison County authorities and other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of our campus community.”

Smalling is listed as winning the 2018 award for physical chemistry at the university, according to the television station.

Smalling is expected to appear in court on Friday, online records show.

