Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs charged with domestic violence

Isaiah Buggs Isaiah Buggs #96 of the Detroit Lions looks on before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images, File)

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama arrested Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs on Sunday to face allegations of domestic violence/burglary, according to multiple reports.

Buggs, 27, was released the same day of his arrest on a $5,000 bond, The Associated Press reported, citing records from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said officers arrested Buggs after responding to a 911 call just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, AL.com reported. Authorities did not immediately provide more information about the arrest.

It marked his second in weeks after authorities charged him with second-degree cruelty to dogs last month, ESPN reported. Court records obtained by the sports news network showed that authorities found two dogs malnourished and abandoned at a home that Buggs had recently rented, with one in such bad condition that it had to be euthanized.

In a statement through his agent, Buggs denied any wrongdoing, saying the charges were part of an effort to force him to close a hookah longue he owns in Tuscaloosa, the NFL Network reported.

Buggs, a Louisiana native who played for the University of Alabama, played three seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, according to CNN. The Louisiana native, who played for the University of Alabama, spent two years with the Detroit Lions before joining the Chiefs’ practice squad in January, the NFL Network reported.





