Christmas 2023: Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Day?

Which grocery stores are open on Christmas Most grocery stores do not open on Christmas, but you do have some options. (coldsnowstorm/Getty Images)

While most grocery stores are closed on Christmas, some are open in case you’ve forgotten an ingredient or two for the Christmas dinner.

Below is a list of grocery and convenience stores that are open on Christmas.

(Note: Some grocery stores may have different hours or be closed. Check with your local grocery store to make sure of the hours.)

Open on Christmas