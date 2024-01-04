Christmas trees that went unsold this holiday season get second life at zoo in Berlin

BERLIN — A zoo in Berlin, Germany found a way to repurpose Christmas trees that did not find a home this past holiday season.

On Thursday, the Christmas trees were unwrapped and given to elephants and other animals at the Berlin Zoo, according to The Associated Press.

The elephants tore the branches off with their trunks before either eating them or adding them as decor to their habitat. According to the AP, the reindeer sniffed the trees and the European bison nestled into them before eating them.

The Christmas tree treats at the zoo has become an annual event.

The zoo doesn’t accept Christmas trees from the public due to possible chemicals or decorations that may have been left in the trees. The AP reported they do take fresh and unsold trees from vendors that they select.

