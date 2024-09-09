CMA Award nominees announced; Beyoncé snubbed, Morgan Wallen leads nominations

Beyoncé and Morgan Wallen in a composite image

CMA Awards Beyoncé was snubbed while Morgan Wallen had the most nominations for the CMA awards. (Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The list of CMA Award nominees is out and while Morgan Wallen leads the pack this year, one name missing from the list is Beyoncé.

Queen Bey and her “Cowboy Carter” album are notably absent from the nominees for this year’s list made by eligible voting members of the County Music Association, Billboard reported.

But it may come as no surprise as Beyoncé announced prior to the release “This ain’t a country Country album. This is a Beyoncé album.”

While Beyoncé came up empty, Morgan Wallen has the most nominations with seven categories such as Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year.

Wallen first won a CMA award for New Artist of the Year four years ago, Billboard reported.

Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson were next with five nominations followed by Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four each, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here is the list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year

  • “Deeper Well” Kacey Musgraves
  • “Fathers & Sons” Luke Combs
  • “Higher” Chris Stapleton
  • “Leather” Cody Johnson
  • “Whitsitt Chapel” Jelly Roll

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • Ashley McBryde
  • Megan Moroney
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Luke Combs
  • Jelly Roll
  • Cody Johnson
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

  • Lady A
  • Little Big Town
  • Old Dominion
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

  • Brooks & Dunn
  • Brothers Osborne
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maddie & Tae
  • The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year

  • Megan Moroney
  • Shaboozey
  • Nate Smith
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Zach Top
  • Bailey Zimmerman

Single of the Year

  • “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey
  • “Dirt Cheap” Cody Johnson
  • “I Had Some Help” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
  • “Watermelon Moonshine” Lainey Wilson
  • “White Horse” Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

  • “Burn It Down” Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose
  • “Dirt Cheap” Josh Phillips
  • “I Had Some Help” Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters
  • “The Painter” Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins and Ryan Larkins
  • “White Horse” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson

Musical Event of the Year

  • “Cowboys Cry Too” Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan
  • “I Had Some Help” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
  • “I Remember Everything” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Man Mad a Bar” Morgan Wallen feat. Eric Church
  • “you look like you love me” Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

Music Video of the Year

  • “Dirt Cheap” Cody Johnson
  • “I Had Some Help” Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
  • “I’m Not Pretty” Megan Moroney
  • “The Painter” Cody Johnson
  • “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” Lainey Wilson

Musician of the Year

  • Tom Bukovac
  • Jenee Fleenor
  • Paul Franklin
  • Rob McNelley
  • Charlie Worsham

The CMA Awards will be handed out on Nov. 20.

©2024 Cox Media Group

