Colorado mother accused of killing 2 children arrested in United Kingdom

A Colorado woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third was arrested in the United Kingdom on Saturday, authorities said.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs, was arrested in the United Kingdom “without incident,” The Denver Post reported. No other details about the arrest were immediately available and the exact location where Singler was arrested was unclear, according to KUSA-TV.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Singler on murder and attempted murder charges after her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were found dead in a home on Dec. 19, while her 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized.

According to KUSA, the children’s father, Kevin Wentz, identified the deceased children as Aden Wentz, 7; and Elianna “Ellie” Wentz, 9.

Police had responded to a report of a burglary at the residence, but it turned out to be unfounded, according to The Associated Press.

Singler initially cooperated with authorities but then went missing as the investigation progressed, Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin said. She was last seen on Dec. 23, police said.

On Dec. 26, police issued a warrant for Singler’s arrest on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree assault, KUSA reported.

The 11-year-old girl was hospitalized for a few days before being released, Cronin said. She is recovering in Colorado Springs, according to the AP.

The children’s deaths came during a legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, the AP reported, citing court filings. Hearings had been scheduled for next month.

“Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit continue to work closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in pursuing the ongoing investigation,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.