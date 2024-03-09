Costco is now selling silver coins Following the success of the gold bars, Costco has expanded and has started to sell silver coins on its website. (slobo/Getty Images)

Following the success of the gold bars, Costco has expanded and has started to sell silver coins on its website.

Costco is selling 25-count tubes of 1 oz. Canada Maple Leaf Silver Coins on its website for about $675, according to CNN. The coins are non-refundable, Members can also only get a maximum of five.

On the front of the coin, there is a maple leaf and King Charles III is on the back side of the coin, CNN reported.

The coins are made with one troy ounce of 99.99% pure silver, according to the company’s website.

Costco is hoping to continue the success it had with selling gold bars that started selling on its website last September for $2,000, CNN reported. Since Costco sold over $100 million worth of gold bars just in the last quarter.

The gold bars sold out quickly, according to CBS News.

“We try to create an attitude that, if you see it, you ought to buy it because chances are it ain’t going to be there next time,” Costco’s founder once said per The Wall Street Journal, according to CNN. “That’s the treasure-hunt aspect. We constantly buy that stuff and intentionally run out of it from time to time.”

Gold and silver can actually help “hedge against inflation,” according to CBS News. They do this because they maintain their value during times of inflation and have a long-term protection mechanism. It is also good to have gold and silver to diversify your portfolio.

If you are interested in getting some silver coins or want additional information, you can visit Costco’s website.

