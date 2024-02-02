Country star Darius Rucker arrested on misdemeanor drug charges in Tennessee

Darius Rucker Booking Photo WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN - FEBRUARY 01: In this handout photo provided by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, musician Darius Rucker is seen in a police booking photo after being arrested on misdemeanor drug charges on February 01, 2024 in Williamson County, Tennessee. (Photo by Williamson County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images/Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Hootie and the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker, was arrested on misdemeanor drug possession charges on Thursday in Franklin, Tennessee, officials say.

A spokesperson with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Tennessean. that Rucker was charged with two counts of simple possession and casual exchange and a count of violation of registration law in Franklin.

“Darius Rucker is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges,” Rucker’s attorney said in a statement to People Magazine.

Officials did not identify what the controlled substance was, according to People Magazine.

TMZ was the first to report Rucker’s arrest, People Magazine reported. Police said that expired tags on his car led to his arrest.

Rucker was released Thursday on a $10,500 bond, according to WZTV.

Rucker released his latest album last October called “Carolyn’s Boy,” according to the Tennessean. Some of the co-writers on the album included Ed Sheeran and HARDY. It was released days before he was inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame.

Hootie and the Blowfish are expected to go on tour this summer, WSMV reported. The tour is called “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour,” according to com and the Blowfish’s website. Some of the tour stops include Jacksonville, Florida; Tampa, Florida; Alpharetta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and many others. A full tour list can be found on Hootie and the Blowfish’s website.

