Country star Toby Keith shares update on stomach cancer battle

NASHVILLE — Toby Keith kicked off the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday as he continues to fight stomach cancer.

Keith also accepted the Country Icon Award at the awards show, People magazine reported.

“Bet you thought you’d never see me in skinny jeans,” he joked when he went to accept the award, according to CNN. “I want to thank the almighty for allowing me to be here tonight. You’ve been riding shotgun with me for a little while.”

He performed “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the award show, according to CNN.

Keith revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022, CNN reported. He said that he has been feeling “pretty good.”

He spent about six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation and surgery, Deadline reported.

Keith told E! News that his cancer battle has been “a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,”

Keith released his first album in 1993, CNN reported. He is widely known for two of his hit tracks “Red Solo Cup” and “I Wanna Talk About Me.”

