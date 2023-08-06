Couple misses Taylor Swift show when husband mixes up concert dates

Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Levi's Stadium in California -- but one couple missed the show. (Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — This is not a situation where you tell your spouse to shake it off.

>> Read more trending news

A California couple missed out on Taylor Swift’s concert in Santa Clara on July 29 when Bear Silber realized he had bought tickets for the previous night’s show, KGO-TV reported.

Silber, of Oakland, said he showed up with his wife at Levi’s Stadium for the Saturday night performance of Swift’s Eras Tour stop. Then he looked at his tickets, which were for Friday’s show, according to the television station.

Couple misses Taylor Swift Levi's Stadium concert after husband mixes up the dates https://t.co/Op3S2nUzvX pic.twitter.com/qd71aR43RJ — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 4, 2023

“I knew tickets were legitimate, I actually purchased them through Ticketmaster, so I didn’t have an excuse about whether it was a scam or not,” Silber told KGO. “I looked at my phone and that’s when I saw Friday, ‘Ohhh, this is not gonna be a fun night.’”

The previous night, Swift broke curfew at Levi’s Stadium with her first Bay Area concert in about five years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Silber had a different issue to deal with -- a spouse with a broken heart.

“And I was thinking about it and I was like you know what, for the rest of my life, or at least our marriage, depending how long that is, I’m going to have to live with this,” Silber told KGO. “I couldn’t have the guilt of that.”

Silber managed to find tickets for a show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where Swift opened a six-date show on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported. He paid $2,600 for a pair of tickets but was unable to attend, KGO reported. But his wife found an eager replacement.

“I can’t go but one of her best friends is going with her in LA,” Silber told the television station.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group