CPSC: Stop using LEHOM Baby Playpens; pose entrapment, suffocation hazards

playpen

CPSC warning The CPSC is warning parents to not use the LEHOME baby playpen. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission had issued a warning about LEHOM playpens. The agency said the playpens “pose entrapment and suffocation hazards for infants.”

The playpens violate federal regulations because they include a basketball hoop that could entrap a child. Children can also get stuck under the pen’s mattress and suffocate.

Finally, there is lead higher than allowed in the playpen’s zippers and phthalates higher than allowed in the pen’s PVC suction cups, the CPSC said.

The playpens were sold online on Amazon from May 2022 to July 2023 for between $103 and $140.

The playpens are from RYZ Logistics Inc and have model number BPP-DG printed on a label that is attached to the top rail.

They have not been recalled, but the CPSC said you should stop using the playpen immediately and destroy it by taking it apart; cutting the cover, matress pad and basketball hoop; and then throwing it all away.


