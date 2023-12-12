Customs officers seize packages of meth worth more than $1.3M

Seized: Customs officials seized 71 packages of methamphetamine that had an estimated street value of more than $1.3 million. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Customs officers in Texas seized methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.3 million at the Mexican border, authorities said.

According to a news release on Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge II observed a U.S. citizen entering the country from Mexico.

The vehicle was selected for further examination, and after non-intrusive and K-9 inspections, officers discovered 71 packages hidden inside a non-factory compartment in the roof and floor area of the vehicle.

Customs officials said the packages contained 142.85 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, the news release stated.

The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1,313,626, officials said.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by customs officers. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and have initiated a criminal investigation.

“Officers in the passenger environment interdicted and seized more than a million dollars in alleged methamphetamine,” Pete Beattie, port director at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry, said in a statement. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”