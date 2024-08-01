Dance class stabbing suspect named, charged in attack

Stabbing SOUTHPORT, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Floral tributes continue to be laid near the scene of the Southport knife attack on July 31, 2024 in Southport, England. A teenager armed with a knife attacked children at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Hart Lane, Southport on Monday morning. Three children have died while five children and two adults remain in a critical condition in hospital. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

SOUTHPORT, England — Police have charged a 17-year-old with killing three girls and wounding 10 others who were attending a dance class.

Typically, the authorities do not release the names of suspects if they are under the age of 18, but Axel Rudakubana’s birthday is next week, and the release was done to clear up misinformation that has been spreading around England, The Associated Press reported.

“Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum,” Judge Andrew Menary said in court.

There have been two nights of violence across the country with officers in several cities being hit with bottles and rocks.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “This is not protest, this is violent disorder and action will be taken. This government will make sure you have got the powers you need and will back you in using those powers.”

More than 100 people have been arrested during the protests, the BBC reported.

Three girls were killed in the attack on Monday. They have been identified as Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9. They were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed class in Southport.

Eight other children and two adults were stabbed. Five of the children remain in critical condition as do the adults, CNN reported.

Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a “bladed article,” the BBC reported.





