Day care workers accused of sprinkling melatonin in children’s food without parents’ permission

Accused: From left, Sally Dreckmann, Traci Innie, Kaitlin Filardo and Jessica Foster are accused of endangering the welfare of a child. (Manchester Police Department/Manchester Police Department)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four people are facing charges after an investigation led to the discovery of melatonin in children’s food without their parents knowing in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Police Department said an in-home day care owner and three employees turned themselves in after an investigation about alleged unsafe practices at an in-home day care in November 2023.

The investigation found that the children’s food at the day care was “sprinkled with melatonin,” which was something that the children’s parents were not aware of or had consented to, police said.

“Not having got permission from the parents, not knowing the medical history or the reaction that this child could have, having this in their system, it’s concerning, I mean it could be an allergic reaction, it could be much worse,” said Heather Hamel, public information officer at the Manchester Police Department, according to WFXT.

The owner was identified as Sally Dreckmann, 52, according to police. Traci Innie, 51, Kaitlin Filardo, 23, and Jessica Foster, 23, were identified as the employees, the news outlet reported. All four were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

“If it was my child I’d be extremely upset,” said Gary Boucher, who lives near the at-home daycare, according to WFXT. “Obviously they’re doing that to knock the kids out, but that’s something that shouldn’t be done at all period.”

