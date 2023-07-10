‘Deadpool 3′ first image released

First image FILE PHOTO: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City. The pair has shared the first image from "Deadpool 3." (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We guess he really does wear yellow spandex.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have both shared the first image from the upcoming “Deadpool 3.″

Instead of the black leather superhero outfit, Jackman is wearing an updated bright yellow super suit, similar to the suit from the 1990′s animated “X-Men” series.

Reynolds is wearing a newer version of the costume from the previous Deadpool movies, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The caption on both Instagram Stories posts reads, “Don’t Blink,” and includes two cartoon versions of the characters.

This is the first time Jackman has worn the yellow suit, IGN reported.

Wolverine was first seen in “Incredible Hulk #180″ published in 1962, in which he wore a yellow and blue suit.

Fans of Wolverine have been waiting for him to make his appearance in a “Deadpool” film. Jackman hung up his claws after 2017′s “Logan” but last September surprised fans when he appeared in a clip on Reynold’s social media page. Reynolds asked “Hugh Jackman, how’d you like to play Wolverine one last time?” and Jackman responded, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

The pair appeared together as their characters in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” however many fans of Wade Wilson don’t necessarily accept that version, with CBR calling it “a sore subject among the fandom.”

He’s not the only superstar coming back to the comic book film. Jennifer Garner is coming back as Elektra, IGN reported.

‘Deadpool 3′ moves up, ‘Blade’ pushed back as Marvel adjusts release schedule

“Deadpool 3″ is scheduled to be released on May 3.

Actor Ryan Reynolds arrives at the premiere of the movie "National Lampoon's Van Wilder" April 1, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA.

