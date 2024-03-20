Demi Moore shares photo with Bruce Willis marking his 69th birthday

Bruce Willis birthday FILE PHOTO (L-R) Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on September 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Bruce Willis' family wished the actor happy birthday on Tuesday. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop) (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for goop)

Demi Moore paid tribute to her ex-husband Bruce Willis on Tuesday, his 69th birthday.

Moore posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday, BW! We love you and are so grateful for you.”

She also included a photo of Willis with his granddaughter Louetta and a second photo of the actor with his and Moore’s three daughters.

Willis’ current wife, Emma Heming Willis, also wished her husband a happy birthday with a separate photo of him holding a baby, ending her caption with, “Happy Birthday my love. You are the gift that keeps giving,” Fox News reported.

His daughters also wished the actor happy birthday on social media, with Rumer Willis writing, “Oh Daddio, to be loved by you is such a gift.” Scout Willis wrote, “Wild how so little has changed even though so much has changed.”

The “Die Hard” actor stepped away from acting in March 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia. The condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia, the family announced last year, E! News reported.

His blended family has frequently spoken out about the challenges of the diagnosis.

Heming Willis announced this month that she is writing a book that describes her role as a caregiver and the misinformation that has been spread about his condition.

“It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered. I just got clickbaited. I’m just scrolling minding my own business and just saw a headline and got clickbaited that had to do with my own family,” she said, according to Fox News. “The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband.

“Now, I can just tell you that is far from the truth. I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people. Stop scaring people to think that once they get a diagnosis of some kind of neurocognitive disease that that’s it, it’s over. Let’s pack it up, nothing else to see here. We’re done.

“No. It is the complete opposite of that, OK? 100%. There is grief and sadness, there’s all of that. But you start a new chapter. And that chapter is filled. Let me just tell you what it is. It’s filled with love, it’s filled with connection. It’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness. That’s where we are.”

