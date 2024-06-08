Dick Van Dyke becomes oldest person to win Daytime Emmy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Dick Van Dyke attends the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dick Van Dyke: Dick Van Dyke attends the 51st Annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 7, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Actor Dick Van Dyke made history at the Daytime Emmys on Friday evening.

Van Dyke won a Daytime Emmy for best guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role as Timothy Robicheaux on “Days of Our Lives,” according to People magazine. It made him the oldest Daytime Emmy winner.

He appeared on “Days of Our Lives” on Sept. 1, Sept. 4, Sept. 8 and Sept. 14. According to Variety, his wife, Arlene Silver, was also in the Sept. 1 episode.

Van Dyke ended up on “Days of Our Lives” through his friendship with Drake Hogestyn, who plays John Black on the show, Variety reported.

“I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said, according to The Associated Press. “I’m 98 years old. Can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long I would’ve taken better care of myself.”

The others who were nominated in the same category as Van Dyke were Linden Ashby from “The Young and the Restless”; “Ashley Jones from “The Bold and the Beautiful”; Alley Mills from “General Hospital”; and Guy Pierce from “Neighbours”, according to People.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Red carpet arrivals for Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: Kelly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Through the years Portraits And Character Shots "Double Trouble" April 21, 1961. "Double Trouble" was a proposed show title before named: The Dick Van Dyke Show. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images)

