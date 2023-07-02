No winner: Powerball jackpot jumps to $522 million

Powerball: No one won Saturday's Powerball, pushing the jackpot to $522 million for Monday's drawing. (Nicole S. Young/Getty Images)

Will fireworks start early for a Powerball ticketholder? There is still time, even though no one won Saturday’s drawing for the grand prize of $493 million.

Update 12:33 a.m. EDT July 2: No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball number on Saturday night. Monday’s jackpot drawing will be worth an estimated $522 million. If someone should match all of the numbers then, the lump sum payout will be $269.6 million before applicable taxes.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 04-17-35-49-61 with a red Powerball number of 08.

The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

If the jackpot did not increase before Saturday’s drawing, the cash value will be $254.6 million.

The odds of a single ticket winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in the April 19, 2023, drawing, lottery officials said in a news release. That was when a ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 30 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The Powerball jackpot has been won two other times during 2023. A player in Washington won a $754.6 million jackpot in the Feb. 6, 2023, drawing, and a player in Virginia won a $162.6 million jackpot in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Here are the largest U.S. jackpots:

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. EDT.