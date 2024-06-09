Disneyland employee dies after falling off golf cart, hitting her head at theme park

Disneyland employee dies: An employee at Disneyland died on Friday after she was injured in a golf cart accident earlier in the week. (Ken Wolter/wolterke - stock.adobe.com)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — An employee at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, died on Friday after she was injured in a golf cart accident earlier in the week.

According to the Anaheim Police Department, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, KTLA reported.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said that a woman was reported to have fallen out of a moving golf cart, according to The Associated Press. The woman hit her head in the process.

The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She died on Friday from her injuries, according to KTLA.

The woman was identified by Orange County Coroner spokesperson Sgt. Frank Gonzalez as Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, according to The Orange County Register.

Lear worked for Club 33 as an administrator, according to KTLA. Club 33 is a members-only dining club at Disneyland which is located above the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her,” Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement obtained by The Orange County Register. “At this time, we are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need.”

