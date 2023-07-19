Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library hits milestone; 7 families to get special gift from singer

200 million and counting FILE PHOTO: Music superstar Dolly Parton entertains the audience at the Magna Science And Adventure Park on December 5, 2007 in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England. Dolly Parton honored the former steelworks town to be the first European location to participate in her "Imagination Library" literacy program. She has now hit 200 million free books given to children since the program's inception in 1995. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Singer Dolly Parton wanted to share her love of reading with children around the world and she has done it in a huge way.

Parton started the Imagination Library in 1995 to give kids in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee, the gift of literacy. She was inspired by her father and his inability to read or write. The program has grown outside the tiny Tennessee community and now spans the globe.

Each month the Imagination Library gives 2.4 million “free, high-quality, age-appropriate books” to children worldwide, funded by the singer and thousands of partners in communities throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and Ireland, the program said.

In total, since it was started, the Imagination Library has given 200 million books away, and Parton is marking the milestone with surprises for seven lucky families.

Parton said that five years ago, the organization hit the 100 million mark for books sent.

Seven books will have a special bookmark within the pages when they’re delivered for International Literacy Month in September to families who are currently enrolled or will be by July 31.

But it isn’t just a bookmark, the families will get a prize of a video chat with Parton, a personalized signed letter from her, an autographed photo of Parton and four tickets to her theme park Dollywood, the organization said.

The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 on behalf of the lucky child to their community’s Imagination Library partner as a thank-you for their help.

