Donald Trump is selling holiday wrapping paper featuring his mug shot

Former President Donald Trump Surrenders To Fulton County Jail In Election Case FILE PHOTO: ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. ( Photo by Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images /Getty Images)

Donald Trump is offering fans a way to keep him top of mind this holiday season.

The former president who is facing 91 criminal counts in several jurisdictions is selling holiday wrapping paper that features his scowling face from a mug shot taken in Georgia when he was indicted there.

The paper is available at the “Trump 2024 Store,” Trump’s official merchandise website.

The paper doesn’t come cheap, three sheets of the “Never Surrender” wrapping paper will run you $35. The sheets measure 21 by 39 inches.

The paper shows Trump’s Georgia mugshot with the words “Never Surrender” under the photo.

“Do you tackle the holidays with the same level of determination that President Trump fends off the Democrats’ never-ending witch hunts?” Trump’s team wrote in a campaign message.

“Yes? Then there’s only ONE wrapping paper that YOU should be using this Christmas,” the message continued.

If wrapping paper with Trump’s photo is not enough, you can snap up a Christmas stocking with “Never Surrender” sewn into the cuff for $25.

Trump’s mugshot on cups, caps, shirts and bandanas has been a moneymaker for Trump as he campaigns for the 2024 Republican nominee for president. According to Politico, the former president made $7.1 million from the photo in August alone.