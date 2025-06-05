Draco Malfoy returns: Tom Felton to pick up the wand as Draco on Broadway

FILE PHOTO: Tom Felton poses in the winners room during the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England. Felton will be returning to the role of Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

The original Draco Malfoy is returning to the role he made famous, 16 years after he put the wand down.

Tom Felton announced on the “Today” show that he is joining the cast of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway come November.

He will be in the role for 19 weeks.

“It’s very much a pinch-me situation,” he said. “I keep thinking I’m dreaming. I let go of that character 16 years ago, and now I get to step back into his shoes, as a father this time, in a new story.”

He is the first member of the film series to reprise his role in the play that is set 19 years after the end of the films.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” focuses on the next generation of Potters, Weasleys and Malfoys to attend Hogwarts.

The play is such an independent story from the ‘Potter’ films that I grew up with. We start 19 years later ... now we’re no longer children. We actually are the parents. So as much as it is reprising an old role for me, it’s very much treading into new, unfamiliar territory. I know him quite well as a kid. I don’t know him that well as an adult. So that’s the that’s the exciting challenge ahead for me," he said.

Felton first appeared as Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” released in 2001. At the time, he was about 13 years old. Now he’s 37. He appeared in all eight “Harry Potter” films, based on the seven books.

The play will also be his Broadway debut and will be in the show from Nov. 11 to March 22, 2026, at the Lyric Theater. He’s already preparing for the role.

“It’s very, very easy to get emotional,” Felton said. “When they put my blond wig on for the theater production, I just immediately cried. It was just sort of like a blast from the past. ... It was something that I never thought I’d see again.”

“Being a part of the ‘Harry Potter’ films has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Felton said, according to Variety. “Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in ‘Cursed Child’ this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

A presale for tickets for Felton’s run will start on June 9 at 5:59 p.m. ET, with sales to the public starting June 12 at 11 a.m. ET. Click here for more information.

