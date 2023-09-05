‘Dream Weaver’ singer Gary Wright dead at 80

Gary Wright: The musician was known for the ethereal 1976 hit, "Dream Weaver." (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Gary Wright, whose ethereal song “Dream Weaver” wafted through the airwaves and up the music charts in 1976, died Monday. He was 80.

Wright had been battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia for the past six years, the singer’s son, Justin Wright, told KABC-TV. Gary Wright died at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California, according to the television station.

Another one of Wright’s sons, Dorian Wright, confirmed his father’s death to Variety.

“Dream Weaver,” which utilized a haunting synthesizer, debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jan. 3, 1976. It spent 20 weeks on the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 2 on March 27, 1976. The song spent eight weeks in Billboard’s Top 10.

Wright’s follow-up single, “Love is Alive,” also reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching the runner-up spot on July 31, 1976. The single spent 27 weeks in the Hot 100 and seven weeks in the top 10.

The singer had six singles chart on the Hot 100 between 1976 and 1981, according to Billboard.

Before going solo, Wright formed the blues rock band Spooky Tooth in 1967. The group’s first album, “It’s All About” in June 1968, was a critical success and featured Wright’s “Sunshine Help Me,” Variety reported. The group’s second album, “Spooky Two,” was released in 1969.

The band toured the U.S. with Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones.

In 1972, Wright re-formed Spooky Tooth with fellow original member Mike Harrison and remained in the band until 1974, according to Variety.

Singer Stephen Bishop tweeted his condolences Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright’s passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley,” Bishop wrote. “Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Wright, who played keyboards on George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass” album, later was a member of Ringo Starr’s All-Starr Bands that toured in 2008, 2010 and 2011, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

He published a book in 2014: “Dream Weaver: A Memoir; Music, Meditation, and My Friendship with George Harrison.”

Rest in peace, Gary Wright. Al and Gary were friends for a long time, and it was Gary who introduced Al to his touring band, The Empty Pockets. Al and Jill Stewart would like to send their condolences to Gary's wife, Rose, and his family.



