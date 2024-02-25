Election 2024: Trump wins South Carolina primary, AP projects

Election day: Voters went to the polls on Saturday in South Carolina. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump continued to steamroll toward the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Saturday, defeating former Gov. Nikki Haley in the South Carolina primary.

Within a minute of the polls closing in South Carolina at 7 p.m. EST, The Associated Press and The New York Times projected that Trump would defeat Haley in the primary election.

Trump has won all of the Republican contests so far, adding South Carolina to victories in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the U.S. Virgin Islands, CBS News reported.

“A even bigger win than we anticipated,” Trump told a cheering crowd at his headquarters in the state’s capital city of Columbia. “I have never seen the Republican Party as unified as it is right now>





There were 50 delegates at stake in South Carolina. Twenty-nine were awarded to the overall winner, and each of the state’s seven voting districts had three delegates each at stake.

Trump entered the South Carolina primary with 63 delegates, while Haley had 17. A candidate needs 1,215 delegates to secure to Republican nomination for president.

Haley vowed before the election to continue in her quest for the nomination, even if she lost her home state by a large margin to Trump.

Saturday’s GOP primary was open to any of the state’s 3.1 million registered voters who did not participate in the Feb. 3 Democratic presidential primary, The State newspaper of Columbia reported. Only 131,472 people voted in the non-competitive primary won by President Joe Biden, according to the newspaper.

Haley, a former two-term governor in South Carolina, voted early on Saturday in her hometown of Kiawah Island.

During the two weeks of early voting, 205,099 people cast ballots, including 39,804 on Thursday, which was the final day, The State reported.

Trump’s success in South Carolina was based on the widespread support of the state’s evangelical pastors, activists and top political figures, The Washington Post reported. That happened despite Haley crisscrossing the state and outspending the former president, according to the newspaper.

“I’m real proud of what Nikki Haley has done,” Katon Dawson, a top Haley adviser in South Carolina, told the Post. “Donald Trump knows how to bottle anger and sell it. Nikki Haley knows how to bottle optimism and hope. It’s easier to sell hate so it’s an uphill battle.”

