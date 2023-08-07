Elon Musk offers to pay legal fees for people ‘unfairly treated’ because of X

Elon Musk offers to pay legal fees FILE PHOTO: BOCA CHICA BEACH, TX - AUGUST 25: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The two companies announced plans to work together to provide T-Mobile cellular service using Starlink satellites. (Photo by Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Elon Musk said Saturday that he will pay the legal fees of people who’ve been “unfairly treated” by their employer for using X, formerly known as Twitter.

>> Read more trending news

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk tweeted.

“And we won’t just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too,” Musk said later in response to a post about nothing changing behavior in the U.S. faster than a threat of legal action.

People appeared to begin reaching out immediately to claim unfair treatment on the platform. However, Musk did not lay out any details on how these legal fee payments would occur, or even who was actually eligible.

There were no details provided on how Musk defined “unfairly treated” or how people should contact the former executive.