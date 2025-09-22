Epic Universe death: Universal Orlando Resort president releases statement

FILE PHOTO: Guests ride the Stardust Racers rollercoaster in the Celestial Park area, at the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida, US, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. A theme park guest died after becoming unresponsive on the coaster on Sept. 17.

The president of Universal Orlando Resort has issued a statement to theme park employees after the death of a park visitor last week.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, died after riding Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers roller coaster on Sept. 17, WFTV reported.

The roller coaster is closed due to the investigation, but Karen Irwin, President and COO of the resort, told employees in the statement that the ride was functioning normally and all equipment was intact during the incident.

Zavala was in a wheelchair due to a pre-existing spinal injury and the coaster is wheelchair accessible with assistance devices, WFTV reported.

He had become unresponsive while riding the coaster and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Zavala died from multiple blunt impact injuries, with the medical examiner ruling his death accidental. The official did not go into detail about the exact injuries, including where on his body Zavala was hurt.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report that first responders were initially told that he had lacerations, but when they got to the Stardust Racers, he was not breathing, The Associated Press reported. County firefighters and park emergency crews tried to revive Zavala on the platform next to the ride.

His long-term girlfriend said that in addition to the wheelchair, he was on medication for his condition, she told deputies, according to the AP.

Epic Universe opened in May.

According to the park’s website, the Stardust Racers coaster is in the Celestial Park portion of Epic Universe and has a minimum height requirement of 48 inches.

It is described as “Share a race across the cosmos on Stardust Racers, a breathtaking, dual-launch coaster reaching incredible speeds up to 62 mph. Board a comet and rocket to the furthest reaches of the stars, at heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track. Race along an inverted crisscross, known as the ‘Celestial Spin’ in a dazzling display of blazing colors and ethereal music.”

