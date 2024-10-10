Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, dies

Ethel Kennedy FILE PHOTO: Ethel Kennedy attends the RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at Hilton Hotel Midtown on December 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of Hope) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Days after suffering a stroke, Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy has died.

She was 96 years old.

Her daughter, Kerry Kennedy announced her mother’s death on X, writing, “It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our mother, Ethel Kennedy. She died this morning from complications related to a stroke suffered last week.”

It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our mother, Ethel Kennedy. Please keep our mother in your hearts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/bdIQFsC0CS — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 10, 2024









Check back for more on this developing story.

© 2024 Cox Media Group