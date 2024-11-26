Explosion, fire reported at General Motors Proving Grounds

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MILFORD, Mich. — Fire crews in Michigan were called out to an explosion at the General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford.

No one was hurt in the fire which involved a tank that is part of the natural gas processing system, WXYZ reported. Two houses near the facility were damaged in the blast.

The tanks are on the west side of the property where General Motors tests its vehicles, WJBK reported.

Fire crews had to use foam to put out the fire.

General Motors released a statement which read, “We are aware of an incident on the property at the Milford Proving Ground involving one of the oil wells located on GM property. Thankfully, no one was injured, and no facilities were damaged. GM fire crews are on the scene and have the incident under control. Local fire departments are standing by if needed. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

In addition to firefighters, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy responded to the fire.

It is unknown at this time what caused the tanks to catch fire.

The Proving Grounds just marked 100 years since its opening in September and is the oldest dedicated vehicle testing facility in the world. It is located between General Motors’ hubs in Flint, Detroit, Lansing and Pontiac, Michigan.

It was 1,125 acres when originally opened, with only two buildings and 5.5 miles of test roads, but it increased to more than 4,000 acres, 150 buildings and 150 miles of roads.

More than 15 million miles are driven at the Proving Grounds every year.

For more on the facility, click here.


