Explosion rocks Los Angeles sheriff’s facility; 3 dead, reports say

LOS ANGELES — An explosion rocked an area of East Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The blast happened at a compound run by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, KABC reported.

KTTV reported that the location is home to the department’s Biscailuz Center Training Academy. It also holds the department’s special enforcement units and bomb squad, according to KABC.

Several media outlets in the area are reporting that several people have been killed, but the sheriff’s office will only confirm that there was a “loud noise” and is working to find out what happened, KTLA, KABC and Fox News reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on X that at least three people were killed.

KTLA and Fox News said those killed are county sheriff’s deputies, while KFOX said just before noon Eastern that it is unclear if they were deputies.

