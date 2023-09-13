FDA warns CVS, Walgreens, others about manufacturing unapproved eye products

FDA sends letter to pharmacies The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a warning to eight companies, including CVS and Walgreens, about manufacturing or marketing unapproved eye products. (Joy10000Lightpower/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a warning to eight companies, including CVS and Walgreens, about manufacturing or marketing unapproved eye products.

>> Read more trending news

According to the agency, the products are illegally marketed to treat conditions like conjunctivitis, cataracts and glaucoma.

The letter said the products could pose an increased risk to users because they can bypass some of the body’s natural defenses.

According to Reuters, both CVS and Walgreens said they have stopped the sale of the unapproved eye drops, Customers who return the products can get a full refund.

The FDA asked the companies to respond within 15 days of receipt of the letters and to lay out the plans they intend to implement to correct the violations.