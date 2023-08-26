FIFA suspends Spain’s soccer federation president for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

On Saturday, FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee is looking into Rubiales’ conduct at the Women’s World Cup Final. Rubiales is accused of kissing a player without her consent, according to The Associated Press.

FIFA said in a statement obtained by the AP that he has been removed from soccer duties for at least 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” Thursday against him.

Rubiales refused to resign on Friday. According to ESPN, he said that the kiss after the World Cup game was “mutual and with consent.”

The kiss was between him and Jenni Hermoso. Hermoso in a statement obtained by ESPN said she felt “felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, sexist act which was out of place and with no consent on my behalf.”

The kiss happened at the on-field metal and trophy presentation after Spain won 1-0 against England last Sunday in Sydney, Australia, according to the AP.

“The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level,” said FIFA in a statement Saturday obtained by ESPN. “This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, Aug. 24.”

The suspension is believed to prevent Rubiales from working in soccer or contacting other officials, the AP reported.

FIFA said that Rubiales or the Spanish soccerl federation can contact Hermoso, CNN reported.