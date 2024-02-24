Flaco, the owl who escaped from New York Zoo, dies after crashing into a building A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco who had escaped from Central Zoo in New York, has died, according to zoo officials. (JULIE LARSEN MAHER /julie larsen maher)

NEW YORK — A Eurasian eagle owl named Flaco, who had escaped from Central Park Zoo in New York, has died, according to zoo officials.

“We are saddened to report that Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl discovered missing from the Central Park Zoo after his exhibit was vandalized just over a year ago, is dead after an apparent collision with a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan,” the Central Park Zoo said in a statement per Wildlife Conservation Society.

The Wild Bird Fund was contacted by building residents after he hit a building on West 89th Street, according to The New York Times. The rescue organization staff got Flaco and declared him dead.

Flaco was taken to the Bronx Zoo. The Times reported that a necropsy is expected to be performed there to determine his cause of death. A necropsy is an animal version of an autopsy.

Flaco would have been 14 years old next month, the newspaper reported.

Flaco escaped over a year ago after he was freed from his cage at the zoo after a criminal incident, The Associated Press reported. Flaco was seen by Central Park and parts of Manhattan since Feb. 2, 2023, the zoo said.

“The vandal who damaged Flaco’s exhibit jeopardized the safety of the bird and is ultimately responsible for his death. We are still hopeful that the NYPD, which is investigating the vandalism, will ultimately make an arrest,” the zoo continued.

